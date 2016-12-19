NI ROCKS Recommends "Silhouette" by WHITE WIDDOW

“Silhouette” is the fourth album from Australian band White Widdow and it was released on 25 November via AOR Heaven. This is definitely one for those who love that 80’s AOR sound. As I’ve said many times, that genre can be a bit hit or miss with me generally, but there is plenty on this record that I like and it definitely deserves a recommendation. I played the opening track “Stranded” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th December.

White Widdow formed in Melbourne in 2008 and released their debut, self-titled album in 2010. That album and the follow-up “Serenade” in 2011 were very well received and the band toured Europe, playing the HEAT Festival and Firefest and later supporting Ten on tour.

The band went through some line-up changes in 2013 following the death of the original drummer and departure of the bass player. The new line-up released “Crossfire” in 2014 and remains in place for “Silhouette”. That is Jules Millis on vocals, Xavier Millis on keyboards, Enzo Almanzi on guitars, Ben Webster on bass and Noel Tenny on drums.

There are 10 tracks on the album. My own personal favourites are “Stranded”, “Wild at Heart”, “Smile for the Camera” and “Sleeping With the Enemy”.

Check out the band’s Facebook page for more info - https://www.facebook.com/whitewiddowaor

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.