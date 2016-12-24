NI ROCKS Recommends "Nobody's Fault" by HEVIDENCE

Diego Reali will be known to many as the guitarist in Italian power metal band DGM for many years. His latest band is called Hevidence (originally Evidence) and they released the album “Nobody’s Fault” through Frontiers Records on 2nd December. I included the track “Dig in the Night” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 23rd December.

Diego Reali was one of the trio that founded DGM around 1994 (he is the “D” in the name). Initially an instrumental group, the band took on a singer and over the next 10 years Reali and the others released a mini CD and 5 full length albums and toured widely. In 2005, he left the band to seek new challenges and was involved in a number of projects.





In 2011, Diego Reali’s band Evidence released an album called There’s Only Ten Left”. Over the next few years the name was changed to Hevidence and the line-up changed. The band now has Reali on guitar, Corrado Quoiani on vocals, Andrea Arcangeli on bass and Emiliano Bonini on drums.

Check out the band’s website for more info - http://www.hevidence.it/

There are 11 tracks on the album (excluding the digital bonus track which is an acoustic version of the opening track “Dig in the Night”). My personal favourites would be “Dig in the Night”, “So Unkind”, “Overdrive” and “I Want More”.

(DGM continued after Reali’s departure and released a new album earlier this year - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/2797-ni-rocks-recommends-qthe-passageq-by-dgm.html )





About "NI Rocks Recommends"

The simple idea behind "NI Rocks Recommends" is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI.

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

