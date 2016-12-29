NI ROCKS Recommends "Clown's Lounge" by ENUFF Z'NUFF

“Clown’s Lounge” is one of those albums that you’re a bit hesitant using the word “new” about (like Lita Ford’s “Time Capsule” earlier this year). The latest offering from Enuff Z’nuff was released on 2nd December through Frontiers Music and features 11 tracks that were originally recorded back in 1988-89, but never finished. There is also a totally new bonus track called “Dog on a Bone” that has been released as a single. That track featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 16th December.

Enuff Z’nuff started off as Enough Z’nuff in 1984 and changed their name ahead of the release of their self-titled debut in 1989. That album included the now classic tunes “New Thing” and “Fly High Michelle”. It was around the same time that the tracks on the “new” album were recorded and left unfinished. These 2 inch analog tape recordings formed the basis of “Clown’s Lounge”. They were reworked and new bass, guitar and vocals added; so the end result is a mix of 80’s and current day Enuff Z’nuff.





With the departure of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Donnie Vie (for a second time) in 2013, the only original band member remaining is bass player Chip Z’Nuff who has now taken on the lead vocalist role. The other members of the current day band on the album are Tory Stoffregen on lead guitar, Tony Fennell on rhythm guitar and Erik Donner on drums. The latter has now been replaced by Daniel B Hill.





In addition to featuring Donnie Vie, the recording includes performances by the late Jani Lane of Warrant, James Young of Styx and former lead guitarist Derek Frigo who died in 2004.





Check out the band’s website for more info - http://www.enuffznuff.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.