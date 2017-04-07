NI ROCKS Recommends "Down and Dirty" by DIRTY WHITE BOYZ

“Down and Dirty” is the debut album from a band called Dirty White Boyz and it was released via Escape Music on 24th March. Initially the album had started as another solo project for former Kiss of the Gypsy & Kingdom of Deadmen frontman/guitarist Tony Mitchell. Realising the strength of the songs, Mitchell worked with Escape Music to form a band to do them justice. I played the single “Ride With Angels” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 31st March.





Joining Mitchell in the band are guitarist Paul Hume and drummer Neil Ogden who are both members of Demon and Lawless; Jamie Crees on guitar and Nigel Bailey on bass. The latter was my guest on the Show back in February 2015 and is involved in bands such as Bailey, Lifeline and Three Lions. ( http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1812-ni-rocks-interview-with-nigel-bailey-three-lions-a-bailey.html )





The five musicians each bring their own influences and the end product is an excellent mix of classic rock and melodic rock with some real rockin tunes mixed in with the more melodic tracks and ballads.

There are 12 tracks on the album and all are well worth a listen! My own personal favourites are “All She Wrote”, “Dynamite”, Hangin On A Heartache”, “Hell to Pay”, “After The Rain” and “Bring It On”.

