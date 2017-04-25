NI ROCKS Recommends "The Filthy 7" by SHAMELESS

Shameless released their latest studio album, entitled “The Filthy 7”, through RSR Music on 7th April 2017. It may be that the “7” refers to the fact that this is the seventh studio from the glam / sleaze rockers since their debut in 1999. I’ve played tracks from their previous album “Beautiful Disaster” on the NI Rocks Shows a few times since it was released in 2013 and the track “How The Story Goes” from the new album was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 14th April.





Glam rock fans will find a lot to like about Shameless and “The Filthy 7” – for me personally, there were a few tracks on the album that I couldn’t really get into, but more that I did like and it’s definitely worth checking out.





Bass player Alexx Michael initially formed the band in Munich back in 1989 but when the singer left in 1991 the band folded. Michael decided to reform the band in 1998 and through his friendship with Eric Singer from Kiss he managed to recruit an all-star cast for the debut album “Backstreet Anthems” in 1999. This included Bruce Kulick, Tracii Guns, Steve “Sex” Summers, Stevie Rachelle, Brian Tichy and Robert Sweet. The album was produced by Gilby Clarke.





The subsequent albums between 2000 and 2013 all featured a string of guests including Jani Lane, Phil Lewis, John Corabi, Keri Kelli, Chris Holmes and Cherie Currie.





The line-up on the current album features Alexx Michael on bass, BC on guitar, Tommy Wagner and Tod T Burr on drums with Stevie Rachelle (Tuff) and Steve Summers (Pretty Boy Floyd) on vocals. There are also guest appearances from Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis.

Check out the website at http://www.shamelessrock.com/

