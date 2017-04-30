NI ROCKS Recommends "Soul Survivor" by ADRENALINE RUSH

Frontiers Music released three great albums by Swedish bands on 21st April. “Soul Survivor” by Adrenaline Rush was one of those three and probably my favourite. The album is the second from the band, following their self-titled debut in 2014. I’d interviewed lead singer Tåve Wanning following the release of their debut album in September 2014 and was fortunate enough to get the opportunity to talk to her again to find out more about the new album. That interview is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 28th April, along with four tracks from the new album.









The debut album from Adrenaline Rush ( http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/1625-ni-rocks-recommends-qadrenaline-rushq-by-adrenaline-rush.html ) was produced by Erik Mårtensson of W.E.T, and Eclipse fame and he still provides some input to the new album. However production this time is by Fredrik Folkare and the album has a heavier edge than the debut release.





There have been a couple of line-up changes since the first album and the band now features Tåve Wanning on vocals, Sam Soderlindh on lead guitar, Alexander Hagman on guitar, Joel Fox on bass and Marcus Johansson on drums.





I included the lead-off single “Love is Like Poison” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 28th April at the start of the interview and Tåve selected the tracks “Soul Survivor”, “Sinner” and “Adrenaline” to play. All 12 tracks are great and in addition to the single my choices would have been between “Breaking The Chains”, “Stand My Ground”, “Break the Silence”, “Shock Me” and “Crash”.





Check out the band’s website for more info, links etc - http://www.adrenalinerush.se/band.html

The latest interview can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3117-ni-rocks-interview-with-tave-wanning-from-adrenaline-rush-apr-2017.html

And the earlier interview from 2014 here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1664-ni-rocks-interview-with-tave-wanning-from-adrenaline-rush.html

