NI ROCKS Recommends "United" by HAREM SCAREM

Canadian band Harem Scarem recently released their second studio album since their reunion in 2013. “United” was released through Frontiers Music on 12th May. Just prior to its release I had recorded an interview with singer Harry Hess and this was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 19th May. This Show also features 4 tracks from the new album and it is currently available via the On Demand Player or as a podcast on iTunes - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3129-ni-rocks-interview-with-harry-hess-from-harem-scarem.html





Harem Scarem originally formed back in 1987 and had a fair level of success before breaking up in 2008. This proved to be only a temporary hiatus as the band re-emerged in 2013 with a re-recording of their second album called “Mood Swings II”, which also included three new tracks. A new studio album, their thirteenth, called “Thirteen” was released in 2014 ( http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/1752-ni-rocks-recommends-qthirteenq-by-harem-scarem.html ).

Harem Scarem are Harry Hess on lead vocals and keyboards, Pete Lesperance on guitars, bass and keyboards, Creighton Doane on drums and former drummer Darren Smith on backing vocals. The latter plays drums when the band is on tour. During the interview, Hess explains how this somewhat unique arrangement involving Doane and Smith works in practice.





Hess picked the tracks “Sinking Ship”, “One of Life’s Mysteries” and “Here Today Gone Tomorrow” to play on the Show during his interview and I added the title track of the album “United”.

The Harem Scarem website is http://www.haremscarem.net/

