NI ROCKS Recommends "Louder Harder Faster" by WARRANT

Warrant are of course a band that will always be synonymous with the name of their former vocalist, the late Jani Lane, even though his last album with the band was back in 2001. The band however has moved on and the release of the second album with singer Robert Mason underlines that. The album “Louder Harder Faster” was released through Frontiers Music on 12th May. The title track from the album was included on the playlist for the Friday NI Rocks Show for 19th May.

With the exception of Mason, all the other members of the band are from that classic era of the band from 1987 to 1994; which is unusual these days and worth noting. They are Erik Turner and Joey Allen on guitars, Jerry Dixon on bass and Steven Sweet on drums. This line-up released their first album together almost 6 years ago with “Rockaholic” and the latest offering is another step-up and well worth checking out. The album was produced by Jeff Pilson (bass player in Foreigner, Dokken etc).





There are 11 tracks on the album – a mix of rockier tunes and ballads. My own favourites are the more rockier tunes such as the title track, “Devil Dancer”, “New Rebellion” and “Choose Your Fate”.





Check out the band’s website at http://www.warrantrocks.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



