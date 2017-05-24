NI ROCKS Recommends "Live and Louder" by THE DEAD DAISIES

The Dead Daisies gig in Limelight 1 in July last year was an awesome performance and really enjoyable night. Add to that the fact that the album “Make Some Noise” released last year was, in my opinion, the best yet from The Dead Daisies. The release of a live album / DVD on the back of such a well-received European tour and studio album therefore makes a whole lot of sense. That album is called “Live and Louder” and it was released on 19th May via Spitfire Music / SPV. I played the track “Lock n Load” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 21st April and “Song And A Prayer” is included on the Show this week.

Guitarist David Lowy formed The Dead Daisies back in 2012 with singer Jon Stevens. Over the past five years there have been quite a few changes to the line-up. Jon Corabi has been the vocalist for the last two studio albums. In addition to Corabi and Lowy, the band on tour featured Doug Aldrich on guitar, Marco Mendoza on bass and Brian Tichy on drums.





The live album has 15 tracks recorded on the 2016 tour of the UK and Europe, whilst the DVD includes a 40 minute documentary and a number of other features. There is also a double vinyl version and a boxset available.

The tracklist for the CD is:

1. Long Way To Go

2. Mexico

3. Make Some Noise

4. Song And A Prayer

5. Fortunate Son

6. We All Fall Down

7. Lock ' N' Load

8. Something I Said

9. Last Time I Saw The Sun

10. Join Together

11. With You And I

12. Band Intros

13. Mainline

14. Helter Skelter

15. American Band

16. Midnight Moses

For everything The Dead Daisies check out http://thedeaddaisies.com/

And some videos I took at The Limelight in Belfast

