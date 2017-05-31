NI ROCKS Recommends "Poison The Parish" by SEETHER

“Poison The Parish” is the seventh studio album from South African rockers Seether and it was released on 12th May via Spinefarm Records. An earlier studio album was released in 2000 under their original name of Saron Gas. There was a pre-recorded interview with founding member, guitarist and vocalist Shaun Morgan, on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th May (uploaded 3rd May). That interview was interspersed between the tracks “Let You Down” and “Nothing Left”. The track “Stoke The Fire” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 26th May (uploaded 24th May). Both Shows are currently available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

The new album is a little heavier than recent releases and was produced by Morgan himself for the first time. It was recorded in Nashville, with his bandmates Dale Steward on bass and John Humphrey on drums. There are 12 tracks on the album with “Let You Down” being the lead-off single. “Stoke The Fire” and “Nothing Left” had previously been premiered with ‘Revolver’ and ‘Billboard’ respectively. “Count Me Out” was released on 5th May just ahead of the album.





Seether are currently on tour in the USA and arrive in Europe in mid September, playing 12 countries over the next 5 weeks. That includes 4 dates in the UK, but unfortunately none in Belfast or Dublin.





Check out the tour dates and everything else at http://seether.com/

