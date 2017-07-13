NI ROCKS Recommends "Nothin' To Lose" by THAT ROCK GUY

That Rock Guy is a fairly intriguing and cool name for an artist and it came as no surprise to find out he was Australian! The initial PR material didn’t identify who ‘That Rock Guy’ actually was; but a little bit of digging identifies Australian Adam Barclay as the ‘Guy’ behind the vocals and guitars. His debut album “Nothin’ To Lose” was released through the AOR Heaven label on 30th June and the classic 80’s rock influences are clearly evident. I played the track "Can't Get Enough of You" on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 6th July.

Whilst “Nothin’ To Lose” and an earlier live EP recorded in Osaka are the first releases from That Rock Guy, Barclay has been performing around the world with other bands for many years. He moved from Australia to Europe over 15 years ago, setting up a studio in Germany and touring as a guitarist for many bands before touring with his own music. A demo recording and video of the track “Through The Night” led to a contract with AOR Heaven.





The tracks were initially recorded in a number of locations, including Germany, the Netherlands and Japan; often whilst on tour. It was then mixed by Erik Wiss at Wisseloord Studios in the Netherlands and mastered by Thomas ‘Plec’ Johansson at Panic Room in Sweden. As well as handling the vocals, that Rock Guy (ie Barclay) plays guitar, drums and keyboards on the album. The bass player is Marcin Palider. There are some guest appearance by Paul Kaiser on electric guitar. Alex Cozzoli on acoustic guitar and Erik Wiss on keyboards.





Check out the website for more info - https://www.thatrockguy.com/

