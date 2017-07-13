NI ROCKS Recommends "Gothica" by TEN

“Gothica” is the latest album from melodic hard rock masters Ten and their highly respected frontman Gary Hughes. The album was released via Frontiers Music on 7th July. Although, only a fairly recent convert to the band, I was looking forward to the release of “Gothica” and to hearing more of their epic story-telling tracks. Thankfully, I wasn’t to be disappointed. The single “Travellers” features on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

“Gothica” is the 13th studio album from Ten since they formed back in 1995 and their first with Frontiers since “Heresy and Creed” in 2012. The previous two albums, “Albion” and “Isla De Muerta”, had been released through Rocktopia Records. I had previously posted recommendations for both these albums – “Isla De Muerta” : http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/2012-ni-rocks-recommends-qisla-de-muertaq-by-ten.html and “Albion” : http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/1732-ni-rocks-recommends-qalbionq-by-ten.html





Only Gary Hughes on lead vocals and guitar remains from the original Ten line-up, but the membership has remained consistent over the last three albums. The second-longest serving member, John Halliwell is joined by fellow guitarists Dann Rosingana and Steve Grocott, bass player Steve McKenna, drummer Max Yates and Darrel Treece-Birch on keyboards. Additional backing vocals are provided by Karen Fell.





I’m a big fan of epic songs that tell a story and Ten always guarantee to deliver those. The 10 tracks on the album take up 58 minutes, ranging from 4:41 in length to 8:06. Personal favourites would include the 8 minute opener “The Grail”, “Travellers”, “The Wild King of Winter”, “Welcome to the Freak Show” and “La Luna Dra-Cu-La”





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.





