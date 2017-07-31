NI ROCKS Recommends "Defying Gravity" by MR BIG

Legendary rock band Mr Big released their ninth studio album via Frontiers Music on 21st July. The album entitled “Defying Gravity” is the third from Mr Big since they reformed in 2009 and features all four original members of the band that formed almost 30 years ago. A number of tracks were released ahead of the album coming out on the 21st July. “1992” featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 26th May and again on 7th July whilst the title track “Defying Gravity” was on the Show on 21st July.

The album was recorded during a six day session in Los Angeles, with the band playing together live in the studio for most of the recording. Mr Big are Eric Martin on vocals, Paul Gilbert on guitar, Billy Sheenan on bass and Pat Torpey on drums. Torpey was able to play on some of the tracks despite his diagnosis with Parkinson’s Disease, but the majority of the drumming was done by Matt Starr. The latter also plays for most of the live performances, although Torpey usual appears for a couple of tracks.

Mr Big released 6 albums between 1989 and 2001, before splitting in 2002. Richie Kotzen had replaced Gilbert between 1997 and 2002. They reformed in 2009, releasing “What If..” in 2010 and “…The Stories We Could Tell” in 2014. Eric Martin has been a fairly regular visitor to Northern Ireland in recent years and there is an interview with him on the Rock Radio NI website from January 2013 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1146-ni-rocks-interview-with-mr-big-frontman-eric-martin.html

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I'll be recommending are those that you'll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.





