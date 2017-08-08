NI ROCKS Recommends "At Last" by SNOW

A few days ago Nikki Sixx published a photo on Instagram of his old band, London, playing at the Starwood Club in L.A. in the late 70’s and mentioned watching a band called Snow there. To be honest the name of the band means very little to me, though I’m fairly sure they’re mentioned in “The Dirt” (it’s been a while since I read it). The band did however have a cult following in L.A. in the late 70’s / early 80’s and their self-titled EP was well received. Co-incidentally, Escape Music released an album called “At Last” by Snow on 21st July and I’ve included a track from it called “Oh Baby” on the NI Rocks A-Z Show this week.

Snow came together in 1977 with Doug Ellison on vocals, Carlos Cavazo on guitar, Tony Cavazo on bass and Stephen Quadros on drums. The band would be a mainstay of the L.A. club scene for a number of years, but failed to get signed or make that big break through. Carlos Cavazo would go on to join Quiet Riot in 1982, remaining with them until 2003 and then joining Ratt in 2008. His brother Tony went on to form the band Hurricane.





“At Last” is released as a double album with 12 studio tracks on one album and a live recording from the previously mentioned Starwood Club in 1981 on the other. The press release is a bit vague (perhaps purposely) and I haven’t been able to gather much information online. However, I’m presuming the 12 studio tracks are all historical – they include the 5 tracks from the self-titled EP – rather than new recordings. It is well worth checking out the album however and it’s a good opportunity to pick up some classic tracks.

The band has reformed and will play their first live show with all the original members at Whiskey A Go Go in November.

Keep an eye on the band’s Facebook page for more information - https://www.facebook.com/PureUncutRock/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.