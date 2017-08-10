NI ROCKS Recommends "Revelation" by WRAITH

British rock band Wraith celebrated the 30th anniversary of their formation with the release of the album “Revelation” through Ice Rain Records / Cargo Records on 4th August. (Much to my despair 30 years actually takes us back to 1987 and not the 70’s – how’d that happen!!!) Wraith worked with some big names during the late 80’s including Pete Way and Lemmy and released 3 albums up to 1997. “Revelation” is the product of the latest evolution of the band and came to us via our friends at Rock ‘n’ Growl promotions. I featured the track “Lifeline” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 4th August.

The current Wraith line-up features Ryan Coggin on vocals, Gregg Russell and Dieter Schänzer on guitars, Jay Graham on drums and Kim Nielsen on bass. The album also feature guest appearances by Pete Way on bass and Steevi Jaimz (Tigertailz) and Tony Mills (Shy / T.N.T.) on backing vocals.





Pete Way has been involved with the band in some respect since they formed in 1987; either producing, mixing or playing. Lemmy provided backing vocals on the first album “Danger Calling” in1992. This was followed by “Riot” in 1993 and “Schizophrenia” in 1997 prior to Wraith disbanding. In 2007 Gregg Russell, along with Mike Barker on vocals and John Rowland on drums, released the album “Evolution”. A further reunion in 2012 fizzled out after a few shows, but Russell was determined to push ahead and that ultimately has led to the release of the band’s fifth album “Revelation”.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



