NI ROCKS Recommends "Kryptonite" by KRYPTONITE

Frontiers Music has a long history of bringing together artists to collaborate on projects and a very successful track record of doing so. The latest success is the band Kryptonite who released their debut, self-titled album on 4th August. The key participants this time are singer Jakob Samuels from The Poodles and prolific producer and musician Alesandro Del Vecchio. I featured the track “Chasing Fire” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 16th June and “This Is The Moment” on 7th July.

Samuels and Del Vecchio, together with Frontiers supremo Serafino Perugino selected the rest of the band – Pontus Egberg of Treat and formerly of The Poodles plays bass, Robban Bäck of Mustasch and formerly Eclipse on drums and Mike Palace, who fronts his own band Palace, on guitar. Del Vecchio produced the album, but also plays keyboards along with Pete Alpenborg and Mats Valentin.





There are 11 tracks on the album and as you’d expect from Frontiers, it is very much a melodic hard rock offering. My favourite tracks would include “Chasing Fire”, “This Is The Moment”, “Across The Water”, “Love Can Be Stronger”, “Get Out Be Gone” and “No Retreat No Surrender”.

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

Check out NI Rocks on Facebook – www.facebook.com/NIRocks or Twitter - www.twitter.com/NIrelandRocks

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site