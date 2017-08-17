NI ROCKS Recommends "Damn Freaks" by DAMN FREAKS

Damn Freaks released their self-titled debut album through Mighty Music on 11th August. The band features Tygers of Pan Tang frontman Jacopo ‘Jack’ Meille on lead vocals and that was the initial thing that grabbed my attention in the press release. Add to that the reference to “good ol’ party time rock n roll” inspired by 80’s bands like White Lion and Motley Crue and this was definitely an album worth checking out. I certainly wasn’t to be disappointed. I played the track “Break The Chains” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 30th June and “Dream Highway” on the Show on 28th July.

Damn Freaks started off when guitarist Marco Torri and drummer Matteo Panichi came together to work on some tracks. They then brought on-board their friend Jacopo to assist and rounded everything off with bass player Claudio Rogai. The album was recorded in Florence and then mixed and mastered by the maestro Harry Hess – another point that grabbed my attention in the press release initially. (Harry was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in May – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3129-ni-rocks-interview-with-harry-hess-from-harem-scarem.html ).

There are nine tracks on the album and the influences are very much 80’s rock – White Lion, Dokken, Dave Lee Roth, Bon Jovi, Motely Crue etc. – and the band’s focus seems to be on enjoying the music and having a good time.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/DamnFreaks/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.