NI ROCKS Recommends "Flashback" by ARCHANGE

“Flashback” is the debut album from French band Archange and it was released through Mighty Music on 25th August. The band was formed in 2013 by four established local musicians and the album is a bit of a homage to 80’s rock really. I played the track “Rock Non Stop” on the Friday NI Rocks on 25th August.

Normally this is where I’d tell you more about the band, but I really know little more than the names of the band members – Dan Pallas on vocals, Laurent Rabatel on guitar, JC Di Bravo on bass and David Amore on drums. You can find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/archangeOfficiel/

There are 10 tracks on the album and I suggest you give it a listen! I guess that’s all I really need to say in a recommendation anyway!

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.