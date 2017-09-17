NI ROCKS Recommends "Neverland" by GODS OF SILENCE

“Neverland” is the first album released by Swiss band Gods of Silence – or more exactly the first since they changed their name from Kirk following the replacement of the original lead singer in 2016.The album was released on 8th September through ROAR! (Rock of Angels Records). The melodic outfit originally formed as ‘Kirk’ back in 1994 and released albums in 2003 and 2014. They’re now back with a new name, new singer and new label. I played the track “All My Life” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 25th August.

God of Silence are Gilberto Meléndez on vocals, Sammy Lasagni on guitar, Bruno Berger on keyboards, Daniel Pfister on bass and Philipp Eichenberger on drums.

‘Kirk’ released the album “The Final Dance” in 2003, before taking a breaking and coming back in 2009. Their second album “Masquerade” was released in 2014 and original lead singer Thomi Rauch departed in 2016.





There are 11 tracks on the album including the intro. Favourites would include “Against The..”, “Neverland”, “Demons”, “Wonderful Years” and “All My Life”.

Check out the band’s website - http://www.godsofsilence.com/

The simple idea behind "NI Rocks Recommends" is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It's a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional "review"!

