NI ROCKS Recommends "Through Worlds of Stardust" by STEELHEART

“Through Worlds of Stardust” is the fifth studio album from Steelheart and it was released on 15th September by Frontiers Music. It’d be safe to say that the album is a bit overdue as the previous release was back in 2008. The consolation is that the album is rather good and I guess worth the wait. I played the track “You Got Me Twisted” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 11th August and “Got Me Running” on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 22nd August. I’ll be including “My Dirty Girl” on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

There are really three distinct chapters in the Steelheart story and at the core of that story is singer and guitarist Miljenko Matijevic who is the only constant throughout. The band’s main success came from 1990 to 1992 with the albums “Steelheart” and “Tangled in Reins”. That period ended on Halloween night in 1992, when Matijevic suffered severe injuries on stage in Denver when supporting Slaughter.





The singer re-emerged with a new line-up to record the album “Wait” in 1996, but the return was short-lived. That album did produce probably their most famous song – “We All Die Young” which was later used in the movie “Rock Star” in 2001 – Matijevic providing the vocals for the movie along with Jeff Scott Soto.





Steelheart reformed in 2006, initially with Matijevic and founding member, guitarist Chris Risola, but the latter left in 2014. The band now features Matijevic on vocals and guitar, Uros Raskovski on lead guitar, Rev Jones on bass and Mike Humbert on drums. Kenny Kanowski, the guitarist on “Wait” in 1996 provided a guitar solo for the track “My Dirty Girl” before his untimely death recently.





There are 10 tracks on the album. My own favourites are “My Dirty Girl”, “Come Inside”, “My Word”, “You Got Me Twisted”, “Got Me Running” and “My Freedom”.

Find out more at http://www.steelheart.com/steelheart.html

