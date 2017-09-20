NI ROCKS Recommends "Kee of Hearts" by KEE OF HEARTS

Frontiers Music are of course masters at bringing artists together to record albums, and they have another success with Kee of Hearts who released their self-titled debut on 15th September. The principal contributors this time are singer Tommy Heart from the band Fair Warning and Kee Marcello, former guitarist with Europe. I included the track “Crimson Dawn” on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 22nd September.

Kee Marcello was the guitarist for Europe from 1986 to 1992, replacing John Norum, although both played for the band during the one-off reunion on New Year’s Eve 1999. Since then he has released a number of solo albums – most recently “Scaling Up” through Frontiers in 2016 – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/2882-ni-rocks-recommends-qscaling-upq-by-kee-marcello.html – and worked on many other projects. Tommy Heart founded the band Fair Warning and has released many albums with that band since 1992, as well as releasing albums with Soul Doctor.





Marcello and Heart are joined on the album by Ken Sandin on bass, Marco Di Salvia on drums and Alessandro Del Vecchio on keyboards. The latter will be well known to many, either for his musical contributions or for working on the recording, mixing or production of albums – particularly for Frontiers Music releases. His name appears in the credits for all those roles on this album.





There are 11 tracks on the album and if quality melodic rock is what you’re after, it is very worthwhile checking out. Another successful collaboration project brought to you by Frontiers!





