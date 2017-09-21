NI ROCKS Recommends "Spreading Fire" by SILVER END

Silver End are a Norwegian band founded in 2012 and they released their second album, entitled “Spreading Fire” through Mighty Music on 15th September. Though perhaps more inspired by newer generation, modern hard-rock than traditional classic rock; Silver End still deliver a great sound - loads of great riffs and excellent vocals will tick the box every time! I played the track “Addicted” on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 1st August and “Chills” on the Friday NI Rock Show on 8th September.

The band was formed in Bergen in 2012 by four guys with a shared interest in melodic hard rock. By the summer of 2013 they had released their debut album called “Beyond Limits”.





Silver End are Christian Lerø on vocals and guitar, Cata Babut on lead guitar, Lasse Ove Steine on bass and Iben Hanøy on drums.

The press release and a quick Google search didn’t tell me much more, but you might find out more about the band at www.facebook.com/silverendmusic

There are 13 tracks on the album, including an intro. Stand-out tracks would include “Winning The Raffle”, “Addicted”, “Chains” and “Pirates”.





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

