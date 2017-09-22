NI ROCKS Recommends "Magic" by SERIOUS BLACK

“Magic” is the third album in as many years from multi-national band Serious Black and it was released through AFM Records on 25th August. I was a bit late in picking up on the release, but included the track “Burn! Witches Burn!” on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week! The melodic power metal outfit formed in 2014, with the members all having played for several different bands in the past.

Serious Black released the album “As Daylight Breaks” in 2015, followed by “Mirrorworld” in 2016. “Magic” is the first concept album from the band and it tells the story of a mysterious figure called Mr Nightmist. Hence we have three songs with the word “magic” in the title and another two that refer to witches.

There are 14 tracks on the album, but there is a 2 disc version that comes with a live CD or a box set that also includes an unplugged CD. There is also a black and white vinyl edition.

Serious Black are Urban Breed on vocals. Bob Katsionis and Dominik Sebastian on guitars, Mario Lochert on bass, Jan Vacik on keyboards and Alex Holzwarth on drums.

