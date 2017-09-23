NI ROCKS Recommends "Heavy Living" by DIRTY THRILLS

Dirty Thrills are an excellent bluesy hard rock band from London whose tracks we’ve been playing on the NI Rocks Shows on Rock Radio NI for a few years now. They released their latest album “Heavy Living” through Frontiers Music on 15th September. A number of tracks were released ahead of the album and I played “Law Man” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 7th July, “I’ll Be With You” on 18th August and “Rabbit Hole” on the 8th September.

The band released their self titled album in 2014 ( http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/1720-ni-rocks-recommends-qdirty-thrillsq-by-dirty-thrills.html ), quickly establishing a wide following and securing many festival appearances and high profile support slots.





Dirty Thrills are Louis James (son of Moody Blues singer Nicky James) on vocals, Jack Fawdry on guitar, Steve Corrigan on drums and Aaron Plows on bass. Check out the band’s website at http://www.dirty-thrills.com/

There are 11 tracks on the album. My own favourites would be “Go Slow”, “Law Man”, “No Resolve” and “Rabbit Hole”.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.





