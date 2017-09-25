NI ROCKS Recommends "See You On The Dark Side" by HELL IN THE CLUB

“See You on The Dark Side” is the fourth album from Italian band Hell In The Club and it was released by Frontiers Music on 15th September. The band features current members of the bands Elvenking and Secret Sphere and delivers a heavily 80’s hard rock influenced sound. I played the track “We Are On Fire” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 21st July.

Hell In The Club was formed in 2009 by Davide Moras (Dave) from Elvenking on vocals, Andrea Burotto (Andy) from Secret Sphere on bass and Andrea Piccardi (Picco) on guitars. Drummer Marco Lanciotti (Lancs) joined the band in 2015 – he is also now the drummer with Elvenking.





The band released their first album “Let The Games Begin” in 2011 and that was followed by “Devil on My Shoulder” in 2014 and “Shadow of the Monster” in 2016. They’ve played at festivals across Europe and toured with bands such as Crashdiet, Jettblack and Crucified Barbara.





There are 11 tracks on the album – personal favourites would include “We Are On Fire”, “I Wanna Swing Like Peter Parker”, “Houston, We’ve Got No Money” and “Bite of the Tongue”.





Check out the band’s website at http://www.hellintheclub.com/

