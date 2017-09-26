NI ROCKS Recommends "Ghosts of Yet to Come" by WAYWARD SONS

“Ghosts of Yet To Come”, the much anticipated debut album from Wayward Sons, was released through Frontiers Music on 15th September. The band is fronted by Toby Jepson and the release of the album was promoted with a four-part video release featuring the tracks “Until The End”, “Alive”, “Crush” and “Ghost”. I featured the latter track on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd September.

Toby Jepson will be best known to many as the frontman for Little Angels and later for Gun, though the last time I saw him he was fronting Fastway in Belfast last xx. He has also has a load of song-writing credits and has produced albums for bands such as Toseland, Saxon, The Answer and The Virginmarys. Jepson was involved in recording, producing and mixing this album, along with Chris D’Adda. Final mastering was actually done by Jon Moorhead at Moosetronix, Belfast.





The full Wayward Sons line-up is Toby Jepson on vocals and rhythm guitar, Sam Wood on guitar, Nic Wastell on bass, Phil Martini on drums and Dave Kemp on keys. Check out the band’s website for more info - http://www.waywardsonsband.com/





Jepson wanted to create a band that would be at its best when playing live and wrote the songs accordingly. Wayward Sons played their first shows in July and will be supporting Inglorious on most of their mainland UK tour dates between 30th September and 20th October.





