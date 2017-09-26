NI ROCKS Recommends "We Will Align" by MARTINA EDOFF

“We Will Align” is the third album from Swedish singer Martina Edoff and it was released through the AOR Heaven label on 22nd September. Martina Edoff, sometimes referred to as the Nordic Queen of Rock, spent many years as a backing singer and appeared on the Swedish show Fame Factory in 2003/04. Since the release of her first solo album in 2014 she has been developing a growing fanbase in the AOR market. I played the track "Champions" on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 11th August.

Martina Edoff has worked with a number of people to write the tracks for her latest album, including Bill Sheehan (Mr Big), Erik Mårtensson (Eclipse) and Jona Tee (H.E.A.T.). The result is a really great melodic hard rock album featuring ten powerful tracks.





The other musicians on the album are also part of her stage band which features Björn Höglund on drums, Nalle Påhlsson on bass, Stefan Bergström on guitar and Jona Tee on keyboards.

Edoff released her debut, self-titled album in 2014 and the follow up “Unity” in 2015. Since then she has toured North America with her band, supported Tarja Turunen in Argentina, toured with The Winery Dogs in Europe and played the Rockingham Festival.

Normally, I like to mention a few favourite tracks on an album, but that was really difficult when all ten are so good. I finally managed to come up with a top 5 – “Turn Our Pages”, “Champions”, “We Will Align”, “I’m Invincible” and “Truth Came Knocking”.





Check out http://www.martinaedoff.com/ for more information.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



