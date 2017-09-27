NI ROCKS Recommends "A New World Arise" by COLDSPELL

Swedish band Coldspell released their fourth album “A New World Arise” through Escape Music on 22nd September. It has been 4 years since the release of their previous album “Frozen Paradise” in 2013 and the band have returned with another great melodic hard rock offering. I’ll be including a track on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Coldspell formed in 2005 and released their debut album “Infinite Stargaze” in 2009. That was followed by “Out From The Cold” in 2011 and “Frozen Paradise” in 2013 – I posted a recommendation for the latter at that time – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/1340-ni-rocks-recommends-qfrozen-paradiseq-by-coldspell.html

The line-up has changed a little over the years, but the current members of the band are Michael Larsson on guitars, Niclas Svedentorp on vocals, Chris Goldsmith on bass and Per Johansson on drums. There are guest appearances on keyboards from Jona Tee of H.E.A.T (and the Martina Edoff band who also released an album on 22nd Sept) and Ged Rylands from Tyketto and Rage of Angels.





There are 12 tracks on the album – some of my favourites would include “Forevermore”, “Call of the Wild”, “Love Me Like You Do” and “Get To The Top”.





Check out the band’s website at http://www.coldspell.se/

