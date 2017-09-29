NI ROCKS Recommends "Slave To The System" by DEBBIE RAY

Swedish band Debbie Ray released their second album “Slave To The System” through Metalapolis Records on 29th September; eight years after their debut in 2009. Labelled as a ‘modern hard rock’ band, they are clearly influenced by 80’s bands such as Guns n Roses and Skid Row; but the inspiration goes a bit wider than that. I included the opening track “American Nightmare” on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week (29th Sept).

Debbie Ray formed in 2005 and released their debut album “Artificial Misery” in 2009, followed by the EP “Rock n Roll Widow” in 2012. The band then took a short hiatus until 2014 and signed with Metalapolis in 2016. The new album includes a number of singles that have been released over the past couple of years.





The band features the three founding members Reine Heyer on vocals and guitar, Andreas Heleander on guitar and H-Can on drums. There was a change in bass player in 2010, but there is no information on the press release or on social media / band website about the current bass player.

Find out more at https://www.debbieraymusic.com/

There are 12 tracks on the album – personal favourites would include “American Nightmare”, “Slave to the System”, “Sorry”, “Promises” and “Gotta Get it Right”.

