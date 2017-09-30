NI ROCKS Recommends "Phoenix" by NOCTURNAL RITES

“Phoenix” is the first album to be released by Swedish melodic power metal band Nocturnal Rites since “The 8th Sin” ten years previously. This will be the band’s ninth studio album and it was released on 29th September through AFM Records. The previous eight albums were released between 1995 and 2007. I played the track “Repent My Sins” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd September.

Nocturnal Rites formed in the early 90’s after initially emerging as a heavy metal act called Necronomic. The first three albums between 1995 and 1999 were released with a different vocalist. The current singer, Jonny Lindqvist, joined the band in 2000 for the release of “Afterlife”. In the current line-up, he is joined by founding members Frederik Mannberg on guitars and Nils Eriksson on bass, along with Owe Lingvall on drums and newest member Per Nilsson on guitars. The latter joined in 2017, replacing Chris Rörland who had gone to join Sabaton in 2012.

More information can be found on the band’s website - http://www.nocturnalrites.com/

There are 11 tracks on “Phoenix” – the name of the album presumably selected to reflect the ten year hiatus and the band’s return from the proverbial ashes. My own picks from the album would be “Before We Waste Away”, “The Poisonous Seed”, “What’s Killing Me” and “Used To Be God”.

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.





Check out NI Rocks on Facebook – www.facebook.com/NIRocks or Twitter - www.twitter.com/NIrelandRocks

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site