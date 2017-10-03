NI ROCKS Recommends "Ain't No Rest" by WICKED STONE

British band Wicked Stone release their debut album “Ain’t No Rest” on 7th October with a gig in Folkestone to mark the occasion. I hadn’t heard of the band until we got an e-mail from Drop Deaf PR. When I had a listen to the album I instantly liked what I heard. It’s always a good sign when you stop what you’re doing to check what it is you’re listening to! The track “Another Round” which was released as a single on 2nd October will be included on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Wicked Stone formed in 2015 and have built up a reputation as a great live act, playing Ramblin’ Man Fair in 2016. They’re due to play Rock Rock Hell in November and have more festival appearances lined up for 2018. The band are Joe Hawx on vocals, James Forrister and Ryan Stageman on guitars, Olly Smith on drums and James Amos on bass.





For more info, tour dates and all the usual social media links check out the website at http://www.wickedstone.co.uk/





