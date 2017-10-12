NI ROCKS Recommends "One Last Ride" by MIDNIGHT SIN

Italian band Midnight Sin release their second album, “One Last Ride”, through Scarlet Records on 13th October. The band formed in 2010, releasing their debut album in 2014 and an EP in 2016. There is a clear 80’s sleaze rock influence, but there is more to their sound than that. I’ve been listening to the album quite a bit over the last few days and it is quite addictive. The track “Loaded Gun” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 6th October.

Midnight Sin released their debut album “Sex First” in 2014 and I posted a recommendation for it at the time – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/1688-ni-rocks-recommends-qsex-firstq-by-midnight-sin.html – and have played some tracks on the Shows over the last few years. That album was followed by the EP “Never Say Never” in 2016; both on the Bakerteam Records label. The band members are Albert Fish on vocals, LeStar on guitar, Acey Guns on bass and Dany Rake on drums. Check out the band’s Facebook page for more info – https://www.facebook.com/midnightsinband/

There are 10 tracks on the new album – 1. Day Zero; 2. Loaded Gun; 3. Land Of The Freak; 4. Game Over Fame; 5. Send Me A Light; 6. Never Say Never; 7. The Maze; 8. Plan B; 9. Not Today; 10. Born This Way

The band have released a video for “Game Over Fame”. All of the tracks are great, but some of my favourites would include “Land of the Freak”, “Send Me A Light” and “Plan B”.





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



