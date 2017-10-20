NI ROCKS Recommends "Bigfoot" by BIGFOOT

English band Bigfoot released their debut, self-titled album through Frontiers Music on 13th October. I first heard of the band from Wigan in early 2015 when I received their debut EP, also called “Bigfoot”. I posted a recommendation for that EP and played some of the tracks on the NI Rocks Shows. Frontiers obviously liked what they heard as well as they signed the band up for this release. I’ve featured the track “The Fear” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 21st July and “Tell Me A Lie” on 8th Septenber. “Karma” is included on the Show this week.





Bigfoot formed in 2014 and released two EPs prior to this album release – “Bigfoot” and “Stone Soldiers”. They’ve toured across the UK and played festivals such as Bloodstock, Hard Rock Hell, Steelhouse and Hair Metal Heaven.





The band are Antony Ellis on vocals, Sam Millar and Mick McCullagh on guitars, Matt Avery on bass and Tom Aspinall on drums. Find out more at www.bigfootband.co.uk

I posted a recommendation for the debut EP back in 2015 – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/1813-ni-rocks-recommends-debut-ep-by-bigfoot.html

There are 11 tracks on the album – “Karma”; “The Fear”; “Tell Me A Lie”; “Forever Alone”; “Eat Your Words”; “Prisoner Of War”; “Freak Show”; “I Dare You”; “The Devil In Me”; “Uninvited” and “Yours”.

