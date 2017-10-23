NI ROCKS Recommends "Incendiary" by CODE RED

“Incendiary” is the debut album from Swedish melodic rock band Code Red and it was released on 20th October via AOR Heaven. The album is toward the more mellow end of my listening preferences, but it is a great example of that genre. I included the track “Heat of the Night” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th October.

Code Red was formed by singer Ulrick Lönnqvist who had previously fronted the band Sahara (releasing an album of the same name in 2001), before going on to write or co-write for a number of artists. His return to recording was encouraged by producer Daniel Flores.





Joining Lönnqvist are Morgan Jensen and Oscar Bromvall on guitars, Michael Palace (from the band Palace) on bass, Kaspar Dahlqvist on keyboards and Daniel Flores on drums.





There are ten tracks on the album. Personal favourites would include “Heat of the Night”, “My Hollywood Ending”, “Eternal Pretender” and “Are You Leaving Now”.





