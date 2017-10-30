NI ROCKS Recommends "Play To Win" by PHANTOM 5

“Play To Win” is the second album from Phantom 5, the band formed by musician / producer Michael Voss and singer Claus Lessman. It was released on 13th October by Frontiers Music and is the follow up to the self-titled album released last year. I’d posted a recommendation for the first album and was keen to hear the latest offering – I wasn’t to be disappointed! I included “The Change In You” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 27th October.

Michael Voss has a long history of recording and performing as a vocalist and/or guitarist, as well as producing records. He is probably best known as a member of Mad Max, Casanova and Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock. Singer Clauss Lessmann fronted Bonfire for over 35 years until 2015. Those two are joined by Robert Boebel on guitars and keyboards and Axel Kruse on drums. Voss also plays bass guitar on the album, as well as appearing on the credits for recording, production, mixing and mastering





The self-titled debut album received some great feedback (as well as a recommendation from me – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/2647-ni-rocks-recommends-qphantom-5q-by-phantom-5.html ) so it is probably no surprise that there was a quick follow-up recorded and released.

There are 11 tracks on the album – “The Change In You”; “Crossfire”; “Baptised”; “Read Your Mind”; “Play To Win”; “Child Soldiers”; “Do You Believe In Love”; “Phantom Child”; “Had Enuff”; “Shadows Dance” and “Reach Out”.

