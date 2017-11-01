NI ROCKS Recommends "Regenerate" by SKARLETT RIOT

As much as I love my classic rock and as good as it is to see musicians from the 80’s and 90’s releasing new music, it is always great to see the younger generation coming through. One such band is Skarlett Riot – unfortunately I’ve yet to see them live, but I’ve been featuring them on my Shows for about three years. They released a new album called “Regenerate” through Despotz Records on 27th October. The single “Break” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th October and “Warrior” was on the Show on 27th October. Singer Skarlett was my guest on the Show in May 2016.

Skarlett Riot formed in 2010 and prior to “Regenerate” had released the album “Tear Me Down” in 2013 and four EPs – “Skarlett Riot” in 2010, “Villain” in 2012, “We Are The Brave” in 2015 and “Sentience” in 2016. I posted recommendations for the latter two EPs on the Rock Radio NI website. “Sentience” signalled a move to a heavier sound and this has continued with the new album. That shift is one that I certainly have no issue with! Skarlett produces some great vocals and she is very ably supported by some powerful guitars and a solid rhythm section.





The band are Skarlett on lead vocals and guitar, Danny on lead guitar, Martin Shepherd on bass and Luke on drums. Find out more about the band at https://www.facebook.com/skarlettriotuk/ . Skarlett Riot have already toured with some great bands and that continues in the near future with tours supporting Toseland and then Santa Cruz.





There are 10 tracks on the album – my own favourites would be “Break”, “Calling”, “Affliction” and “Warrior”.

