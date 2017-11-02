NI ROCKS Recommends "The Sin And The Sentence" by TRIVIUM

“The Sin and The Sentence” is the 8th studio album from American metal giants Trivium and it was released on 20th October via Roadrunner Records. To be honest, Trivium is one of those bands that can be hit or miss with me as I’m not a big fan of screaming vocals. I love Trivium’s heavy sound, but too much screaming and I can lose interest. On the new album there is more screaming than on the previous release “Silence In The Snow”, but overall there’s a lot more to like than not – fans of the genre will undoubtedly love it! I’ve featured the singles – “The Sin And The Sentence”, “The Heart From Your Hate” and “Beyond Oblivion” on the Friday NI Rocks Show over the past few week. There was also a promo featuring the band talking about the new album on the Show on 13th October.

Trivium formed in Florida back in 1999 and released their debut album in 2003. New albums have followed every two years or so since then. The band seem to have had numerous genre labels attached to them over the years – presumably by people who like sub-genres to define bands! I’ll stick to calling them heavy metal. The band played Belfast earlier this year and are currently on tour in North America.

The only remaining, founding member of the band in Matt Heafy on lead vocals and guitar. He is joined by guitarist Corey Beaulieu who also provides the unclean backing vocals and Paolo Gregoletto on bass and clean backing vocals. They have been with the band since 2003 and 2004 respectively. “The Sin and the Sentence” is the first album for drummer Alex Bent.

