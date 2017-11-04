NI ROCKS Recommends "Sinister" by APPICE

Brothers Carmine and Vinny Appice have been amongst the most recognised, most respected and most active drummers on the rock music scene for many years. For the first time they have worked together on a studio album, and they’ve enlisted the help of many of their friends in the rock world to get it completed. The album, called “Sinister” was released on 27th October 2017 through Steamhammer/SPV. It contains a mix of new tracks and classic rock tunes from their past. I featured the Dio tribute “Monsters and Heroes” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 3rd November.

Carmine Appice has played drums for Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne, Michael Schenker, Blue Murder, King Kobra and many more. Younger brother Vinny has played for Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell, Dio and most recently Resurrection Kings and Last In Line (who play Belfast on 11th November). The only other collaboration between the two brothers was the live album “Drum Wars – Live!” in 2014. They hope to get a band together to take the album out on tour.

Other than Carmine and Vinny, those involved on the album include:

· Vocalists - Jim Crean, Paul Shortino (Rough Cutt, Ex-Quiet Riot), Robin McAuley (MSG), Chas West (Ex-Lynch Mob) and Scotty Bruce;

· Guitarists - Craig Goldy (Ex-Dio, Ex-Giuffria), Bumblefoot (Ex-Guns N' Roses), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Mike Sweda (Bulletboys), Erik Turner (Warrant) and David Michael Phillips (King Kobra)

· Bass players - Tony Franklin (Ex-Blue Murder, Ex-The Firm), Phil Soussan (Ex-Ozzy Osbourne), Johnny Rod (King Kobra, Ex-WASP) and Jorgen Carlson (Gov't Mule)

There are 13 tracks on the album. Where information is provided in the PR material, I’ve shown who is involved on each track.

1 SINISTER (V – Jim Crean)

2 MONSTERS AND HEROES (V – Paul Shortino; G – Mick Sweda)

3 KILLING FLOOR (V – Chas West; G – Craig Gold; B – Tony Franklin)

4 DANGER (V – Jim Crean; B – Phil Soussan)

5 DRUM WARS

6 RIOT

7 SUDDENLY (V – Paul Shortino & Robin McAuley; B – Tony Franklin)

8 IN THE NIGHT (V – Jim Crean; G – Bumblefoot)

9 FUTURE PAST (V- Scotty Bruce; G – Craig Gold; B – Tony Franklin)

10 YOU GOT ME RUNNING (V – Paul Shortino & Carmine Appice; B – Tony Franklin)

11 BROS IN DRUMS

12 WAR CRY (V – Paul Shortino; G – Joel Hoekstra)

13 SABBATH MASH (V – Jim Crean; G – Erik Turner, K – Erik Norlander)

Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/AppiceBrothers/

