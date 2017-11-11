NI ROCKS Recommends "Second Sight" by NEURONSPOILER

British metal band Neuronspoiler formed in 2009 and released their debut EP shortly after. On 20th October they released their second album “Second Sight” through the Dissonance label. This is the follow up to the debut album “Emergence” which was released in 2013 - one of the first albums I posted a recommendation for on the Rock Radio NI website. Neuronspoiler released a video for the track “Slay The Beast” recently and that is the track that I included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on this week.





There have been a few line-up changes along the way but three of the founding members remain – singer JR Vox, bass player Erick Tekilla and guitarist David del Cid. They are joined by guitarist Pierre Afoumado and drummer Matthew Monroe. The band has retained that traditional heavy metal vibe throughout; from their well-received debut EP “No One’s Safe” to the new album “Second Sight”.

There are just eight tracks on the album, but it does run to about 40 minutes so there is plenty of metal to be had. All the tracks are great so I struggled to pick favourites, but “The Brave One” does always appear in my short-list.





Find out more about the band at http://www.neuronspoiler.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.