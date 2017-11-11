NI ROCKS Recommends "Axioms of Life" by NOT OVER YET

“Axioms of Life” is the debut album from a band called Not Over Yet and it was self-released on 27th October. It came our direction courtesy of our friends at Rock n Growl Promotions. ‘Band’ may be the wrong term to use for Not Over Yet, as it is more of a studio project involving three core members and a range of guest vocalists and guitarists. The nine tracks were recorded over the past two years in a number of locations. Guest vocalists include Blaze Bayley, Zak Stevens and Charlie Huhn. I included the track “Will Power” on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Not Over Yet is the brainchild of guitarist Giulia Cerardi and bass player Luigi Stefanini. They started the project with Luca Cerardi on drums and over the next two years brought in a number of special guests to record the songs. Lead guitars on eight of the tracks are provided by Luca Princiotta (Doro Pesch) or Chris Poland (OHM / Megadeth). On vocals we have Blaze Bayley (Blaze / Iron Maiden / Wolfsbane), Zak Stevens (TSO / Savatage / Circle II Circle), Dylan Rose (Archer Nation), Charlie Huhn (Foghat / Gary Moore / Ted Nugent / Victory) and Greg Izor.





1. Will Power (feat. Dylan Rose, Luca Princiotta)

2. Crazy Tide (feat. Zak Stevens, Chris Poland, Luca Princiotta)

3. Boomshake (feat. Charlie Huhn, Luca Princiotta)

4. You And I (feat. Zak Stevens, Chris Poland)

5. Back to Square One (feat. Blaze Bayley, Luca Princiotta)

6. Some Blues (feat. Greg Izor, Luca Princiotta)

7. No Compromise (feat. Charlie Huhn, Luca Princiotta)

8. Breathe (feat. Dylan Rose, Luca Princiotta)

9. Let’s Stay Together (feat. Greg Izor)

Videos have been released so far for “Back to Square One” and “Crazy Tide”.

Check out the Not Over Yet website at http://www.notoveryetband.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.





