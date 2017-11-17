NI ROCKS Recommends "Unified" by SWEET & LYNCH

“Unified” is the second album to come from the somewhat unexpected collaboration between Michael Sweet and George Lynch; but once again what you get when you bring together two highly talented, prolific musicians is a fantastic rock album. It was released via Frontiers Music on 10th November, almost three years after the release of the first Sweet & Lynch album “Only To Rise” in January 2015. I included the track “Promised Land” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 11th August and the track “Afterlife” is featured on the Show this week.

Michael Sweet and George Lynch shouldn’t really need any introduction; but just in case! Sweet is of course the guitarist and vocalist for the hugely successful rock-band Stryper – some might be tempted to elaborate further and say Christian rock band, but I find that label a bit restrictive in terms of the actual music. George Lynch has played guitar for Dokken, Lynch Mob, KXM, T&N, Shadow Train etc and regularly features in those lists of influential guitarists.





When the band features Michael Sweet and George Lynch it might be easy to overlook the other members, but that would be a huge mistake! The bass player is James Lomenzo who has played with bands such as Megadeth, White Lion and Black Label Society. The drummer is Brian Tichy who has just departed from The Dead Daisies and has previously toured or recorded with Whitesnake, Slash’s Snakepit, Foreigner, Seether, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol etc

There are 11 tracks on “Unified” and they’re an excellent addition to the first collaboration. Hopefully we’ll see more from this partnership in the future – either as the third offering from Sweet & Lynch, or in some other format.





In 2015 I had the privilege to chat to both Michael and George whilst recording interviews for the Friday NI Rocks Show.

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1831-ni-rocks-interview-with-george-lynch.html

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2282-ni-rocks-interview-with-michael-sweet-from-stryper.html

There’s a Sweet & Lynch website - http://www.sweetandlynch.com/

