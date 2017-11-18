NI ROCKS Recommends "Retribution" by JEFF SCOTT SOTO

You never really know where you’re going to hear Jeff Scott Soto singing next – on a solo album, with his band SOTO, in W.E.T., Sons of Apollo, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) or guesting on someone else’s album. Regardless of where though, you’re always guaranteed a fantastic vocal performance. “Retribution” is his latest solo album and it was released via Frontiers Music on 10th November. I included the first single “Inside, Outside” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd September and the follow-up “Feels Like Forever” on the Show on 3rd November.

Jeff Scott Soto’s career commenced with Yngwie Malmsteen in the mid 80’s, before he went on to record albums with Talisman (1990-2006) and Axel Rudi Pell (1992-1997), whilst also releasing his own solo albums. The first of these was released in 1994 and more studio albums followed in 2002, 2005, 2009 and 2012. There were also a number live albums and compilations. Many people will also know the voice, if not the name, from his involvement in the movie ‘Rock Star’ in 2001. Jeff Scott Soto (JSS) fronted Journey for a short time in 2006/07 and the first W.E.T. album appeared in 2009 – the same year as his first appearance on a TSO album. In 2012 he was part of the Queen Extravaganza tour. Most recently JSS has released two albums as SOTO – featuring heavier tracks – and last month released the album “Psychotic Symphony” with Sons of Apollo.





“Retribution” is the sixth solo studio album from JSS and it features 11 great tracks. On the album he is joined by Howie Simon who plays guitar and bass on 9 of the tracks and by drummer Edu Cominato. The track “Reign Again” features the guitars of August Zadra and Stephen Sturm along with the bass playing of Carlos Costa. The track “Song for Joey” features Paul Mendonca on guitars, bass and keyboards.





JSS was one of the first people I interviewed face-to-face back in 2013 when he was in Belfast on the “Damage Control” tour - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1185-ni-rocks-interview-with-jeff-scott-soto.html

Check out the JSS website for more info - http://jeffscottsoto.com/retribution/index.html

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.