NI ROCKS Recommends "Headstrong" by PINK CREAM 69

In a few of the album recommendations that I’ve posted recently, I’ve noted that the band was celebrating the 20th anniversary of their formation. German band Pink Cream 69 actually celebrate their 30th anniversary this year, and they do so with a great album called “Headstrong” which was released through Frontiers Music on 10th November. I included the tracks “Man of Sorrow” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 20th October and “We Bow To None” on 17th November.

Bass player Dennis Ward (who also produced the album) and guitarist Alfred Koffler have been with the band since 1987. Original vocalist Andi Deris left in 1994 to join Helloween and was replced by British singer David Readman. Uwe Reitenauer joined in 2003 as the second guitarist and drummer Chris Schmidt replaced the original drummer in 2012.





I must admit that I didn’t know too much about Pink Cream 69 and wasn’t really familiar with their music until this album landed. However, “Headstrong” has definitely made me a fan of the band. This is the 12th studio album from Pink Cream 69, following on from “Ceremonial” in 2013. The album features 10 new studio tracks plus a bonus album which includes 9 live tracks recorded in 2013.

The band’s website has more info - http://pinkcream69.de/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

Check out NI Rocks on Facebook – www.facebook.com/NIRocks or Twitter - www.twitter.com/NIrelandRocks

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site