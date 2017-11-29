NI ROCKS Recommends "Revelation Highway" by BABYLON A.D.

“Revelation Highway” is the fourth album from California band Babylon A.D. and it was released via Frontiers Music on 10th November, some 17 years after their third album. In fact, like Pink Cream 69 who were the subject of my previous recommendation, Babylon A.D. are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their formation by releasing an album through Frontiers. I featured the track “One Million Miles” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on the 17th November.

Amazingly the new Babylon A.D. album features all the original founding members. They are Derek Davis on vocals, John Mathews and Ron Freschi on guitars, Jamey Pacheco on drums and Robb Reid on bass.





The band was signed to Arista Records in 1988 and released their successful self-titled debut album the following year. Mathews was involved in that album but had been replaced in the line-up by Danny De La Rosa. The latter was to be a member of the band for the next 28 years before departing earlier this year; to be replaced by John Mathews! The second album “Nothing Sacred” followed in 1992, before the band took the first of several breaks. They returned, on a new label, to release a live album in 1999 and then their third studio album “American Blitzkrieg” in 2000.





Babylon A.D. continued to tour, focusing on many of the festivals and cruises. They released a compilation album in 2006, an EP of ‘lost’ tracks in 2014 and another live album in 2015 before starting work on the new studio album.

There are ten tracks on the album – my favourites being “Fool on Fire”, “One Million Miles” and “Last Time for Love”.





For more information check out the band’s website - http://www.babylonad.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

Check out NI Rocks on Facebook – www.facebook.com/NIRocks or Twitter - www.twitter.com/NIrelandRocks

