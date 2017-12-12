NI ROCKS Recommends "Wildness" by WILDNESS

Swedish band Wildness released their excellent self-titled debut album through AOR Heaven on 24th November. This is one that fans of the melodic rock / AOR genre will want to check out. The band traces its roots back to 2013 and they released a couple of digital singles in 2015 / 2016 which led to them being signed to AOR Heaven for their first album. I played the opening track of the album, “War Inside My Head” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st December.

Wildness are Gabriel Lindmark on vocals, Erik Modin on drums, and Adam Holmström and Pontus Sköld on guitars. The band formed in 2013, although it was the following year until Lindmark was recruited and Wildness remained largely a studio project until 2015.





The singles “Collide” (2015) and “Turning The Pages” (2016) have been re-recorded for the album which features a total of 12 tracks. Recording, production, mixing and mastering were completed mainly by Erik Wigelius between 2016-17. Drummer and founding member Erik Modin was also involved in recording and production.





You can find the band on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/wildnessofficial/

Check out NI Rocks on Facebook – www.facebook.com/NIRocks or Twitter - www.twitter.com/NIrelandRocks

