NI ROCKS Recommends "Blood, Guts and Games" by EISLEY / GOLDY

Two former Giuffria members, vocalist David Glen Eisley and guitarist Craig Goldy, have come together in a new project simply called Eisley / Goldy. They released their debut album “Blood, Guts and Games” through Frontiers Music on 1st December. The album delivers what you’d expect from these artists – ten quality, melodic / classic rock tracks. The lead-off track “The Heart is A Lonely Hunter” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 8th December.

Eisley and Goldy were both part of the initial Giuffria line-up in the early 80’s, though the latter is probably best known for being a member of Dio. Recently he was part of Resurrection Kings and was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in January 2016 following the release of that band’s debut album – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2459-ni-rocks-interview-with-craig-goldy-dio-resurrection-kings-etc.html

Following his departure from Guffria in 1988, Eisley fronted the band Dirty White Boy until 1991 and later released three solo album between 1999 and 2003. Goldy encouraged his return to the music industry in 2014 and they played Rockingham as Giuffria in 2015. Recently he provided the vocals for three tracks on Bob Kulick’s album “Skeletons in the Closet” – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/3202-ni-rocks-recommends-qskeletons-in-the-closetq-by-bob-kulick.html

On the album, Goldy plays guitar, bass and keyboard whilst Eisley does all lead and backing vocals as well as providing additional guitars, keyboards, piano, bass and Hammond. They are joined by drummer Ron Wikso.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.