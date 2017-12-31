NI ROCKS Recommends "Beyond The Rain" by WILDESTARR

“Beyond The Rain” is the third album from American metal band Wildestarr and it was released on 8th December via Scarlet Records. The band features the husband and wife team of Dave Starr and London Wilde and they both deliver powerful performances on guitars and vocals respectively. I’ve featured a couple of tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Show – “Beyond the Rain” on the Show uploaded on 29th November and “When The Night Falls” on the Show uploaded on 14th December.

Wilde and Starr met originally back in 1988 and married in 2001. Starr released nine albums as bass player for power metal band Vicious Rumours between 1986 and 2006 as well as album with Chastain in 2004. The two decided to work together in a band and formed Wildestarr in 2003; releasing their debut album “Arrival” in 2009. That was followed by “A Tell Tale Heart” in 2012. The song-writing for the third album has been heavily influenced by the impact of the suicide of London’s brother Gary in 2012.





There are 10 tracks on the album, including a minute long intro. The remainder are all around the 4 minute mark and all deliver top notch vocals and some great guitar playing. Joining Starr and Wilde in the band is drummer Josh Foster.





