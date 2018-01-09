NI ROCKS Recommends "Around The World" by PANORAMA

My first album recommendation for 2018 is for the debut album from multi-national group Panorama. The album “Around the World” is released through Rock of Angels Records (ROAR) on 12th January. Reading the PR material from Rock n Growl, what sparked my interest was the involvement of Dennis Ward; not just in production, but as a member of the band. A quick listen to the album confirmed that it was definitely worth checking out further. To date I’ve played two tracks from the album on the Friday NI Rocks Show – “Around The World” on 1st December and “Standing my Ground” on 5th January.

The band traces its roots back to a meeting in 2008 between Swiss guitarist Sammy Lasagni (then with Godiva, now with Gods of Silence) and Uruguayan singer Christian Palin (then with Adagio and now with Random Eyes) and an agreement to work on something together. It was 2015 before things started to develop and they wrote some tracks. The original intention was to get Dennis Ward (from Pink Cream 69 and Unisonic) to produce the album, but he ended up joining the band as their bass player. Completing the band’s line-up are Finnish guitarist Ben Varon (Amoral / Grease Helmet) and Swiss drummer Philipp Eichenberger (also a member of Gods of Silence alongside Lasagni).





The debut album from the band features 11 tracks; all recorded, mixed and mastered by Ward and it is well worth checking out.

Find our more on the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/Panoramarocks/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



