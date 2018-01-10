NI ROCKS Recommends "Darkness Remains - Expanded Version" by NIGHT DEMON

“Darkness Remains” was the second full-length album released by Californian metal band Night Demon. It was originally released via Steamhammer/SPV in April 2017 and for some reason escaped my attentions at the time. On 12th January an “Expanded Version” of the album is released, featuring different mixes of all the tracks, a commentary on each and a number of bonus tracks. To make up for my previous lapse, I wanted to get a recommendation posted for this new release. I played the track “Life on the Run” from the album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd December.

Night Demon formed in California in 2011 and released a self-titled EP the following year. Their debut album “Curse of the Damned” followed in 2015. The band features Jarvis Leatherby on vocals and bass, Armand John Anthony on guitar and Dusty Squires on drums.

The decision to release an expanded version of “Darkness Remains” follows some great feedback on the album and an Autumn tour that included a date in Belfast in November. The release of the new version coincides with the start of a European tour that lasts about five weeks and takes in at least 13 countries.

“Darkness Remains – Expanded Version” features the 10 original album tracks, the Bright Lights mix of all 10 tracks and an audio commentary on each track. In addition there are cover versions of Black Sabbath’s “Turn Up The Night” and Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and alternative versions of two of the album tracks.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



