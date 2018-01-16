NI ROCKS Recommends "Sign of the Dragonhead" by LEAVE'S EYES

“Sign of the Dragonhead” is the first Leave’s Eyes album to feature new vocalist Elina Siirala and it was released on 12th January via AFM Records. This is the seventh release from the symphonic metallers since they formed in 2003 and like all the others, the album is focused on a specific story. “Sign of the Dragonhead” once again focuses on the Viking legends and the eleven great tracks on the album all tell specific stories. The track “Across The Sea” is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Leaves’ Eyes formed in 2003 when Norwegian singer Liv Kristine joined forces with German band Atrocity. That band had featured her husband Alexander Krull on vocals and he became the keyboard player and backing vocalist in Leaves Eyes. When these two divorced in 2016 there was a change in lead singer with Liv Kristine being replaced by Finnish vocalist Elina Siirala. In addition to Krull, the only other original member of the band is now Thorsten Bauer who plays guitar and bass. The remaining members of the band are Joris Nijenhuis on drums and Pete Streit on guitars.





New singer Elina Siirala is classically trained and she made her recording debut with the band on the EP “Fires in the North” in October 2016. The album was produced by Krull and Bauer and in addition to some great vocals and guitars, there are choirs, pipes, fiddles and a variety of instruments that you don’t find on your run-of-the-mill metal album. I’ve always been a fan of tracks that focus on historical stories so this album is right up my street. Definitely one to take a listen to before catching up on the next episode of Vikings!

